HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) says that multiple units are responding to a structure fire on New Year’s Day.

According to officials, the fire is located at 5106 Laurelwood Lane. Huntsville Fire alerted News 19 about the fire around 5:20 p.m.

Huntsville Fire said there is no information on injuries, displacement, or Red Cross intervention at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, officials are asking people to avoid the area. Stay connected with News 19 for additional updates.