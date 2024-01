HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsvile Fire and Rescue (HFR), units are responding to a mobile home fire on Sunday night.

According to officials, units are responding to the fire at 2507 Lex Circle SW. News 19 received word of the fire just after 7:30 p.m.

There is no information on injuries or displacements at this time. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

