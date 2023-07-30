HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Newsom Road Sunday morning.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) said that six trucks were sent to the scene of an apartment fire around 10:20 a.m.

According to HFR, multiple people have been displaced from the Woodwedge apartments due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

It is not believed that there are any injuries from the fire and the cause of what started the fire is still under investigation.

This is the second fire of the weekend that has displaced multiple people after a Saturday morning fire displaced five people on Mahogany Row.