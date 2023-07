HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people have died following a Saturday morning house fire, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

HFR crews were called to a house fire early Saturday morning on Pickett SW.

HFR says a male and a female died in the fire but has yet to identify the victims.

Fire officials say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and were unable to provide any further information at this time.

