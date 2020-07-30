Heroin, prescription pills and more seized in Colbert County bust

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they arrested one person and have charges pending against two others after finding drugs at a Colbert County home.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and Leighton police said after a year of investigating complaints, they searched a home on Leigh Heights Circle.

Inside the home, the sheriff’s office said they found more than 1,000 miscellaneous subscription pills, heroin, methamphetamine, four guns and cash.

A woman in the home faces charges of trafficking morphine, drug possession and possession of meth and heroin with intent to distribute.

Two other people in the home also have charges pending, according to the sheriff’s office.