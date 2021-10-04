Here’s where to get freebies and deals for National Taco Day on Monday

Is taco eating your dream job? There’s a big payday coming for the first Director of Taco Relations (Getty Images)

(WGHP) – National Taco Day is Monday and many restaurants around the country are offering discounts as well as freebies.

No matter where you get your “taco-on”, make sure you celebrate today! We’ve corraled a list of deals today, but don’t forget about your local favorites for all that cheesy goodness!

So let us know, where (and more importantly HOW) will you celebrate the food that’s better known as a girl’s best friend?