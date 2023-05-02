BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As summer approaches and the weather starts to heat up, Alabamians will be looking for fun outdoors.

There will be tons of events being held throughout Alabama in the coming months. Here’s a look at events taking place in the spring and summer around Birmingham and beyond:

May

5/6: Sunshine Saturday – Talladega

5/6: Birmingham Folk Festival – Birmingham

5/6: Noble Street Festival – Anniston

5/6: Cullman Strawberry Fest – Cullman

5/6: Southern Appalachian Dulcimer Festival – McCalla

5/6-5/7: Happy Hippie Festival – Columbiana

5/7: Birmingham Taco Fest – Birmingham

5/7: Darter Festival – Birmingham

5/12-5/14: Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show – Pell City

5/13: Baileyton Family Fun Day – Baileyton

5/13: Magic City Wine Fest – Birmingham

5/19-5/21: Hangout Festival – Gulf Shores

5/19-5/20: Springfest (formerly Mayfest) – Guin

5/20: Do Dah Day at Cahaba Brewing – Birmingham

5/20: Leeds Creek Bank Festival – Leeds

5/20: Arley Day Festival, Car Show and Parade – Arley

5/20: Cahaba Lily Festival – West Blocton

5/26-5/27: Coal Fest – Brilliant

5/27: Woodstock Music Festival – Woodstock

5/27: Riverfest at RiverRocks – Gadsden

5/27: The Magic City Smoke and Boil – Birmingham

5/27: Smith Lake Park Memorial Day Weekend Festival – Cullman

June

6/2: Zoo Brews – Birmingham

6/2-6/3: 9-1-1 Festival – Haleyville

6/2-6/3: Mule Day/Chickenfest – Gordo

6/3: Alabaster CityFest – Alabaster

6/3: Lakeview Hullabaloo – Birmingham

6/3: African Heritage Festival – Birmingham

6/4: Vulcan’s Birthday Bash – Birmingham

6/9-6/11: Wheels on the Hill – Gadsden

6/10: Central Alabama Caribbean Food and Music Festival – Bessemer

6/10: Hueytown City Fest – Hueytown

6/11: Central Alabama Pride Fest – Birmingham

6/16: Juneteenth Celebration Bessemer – Bessemer

6/16-6/17: Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival – Birmingham

6/16-6/18: Euphonius Music Festival – Birmingham

6/17: Birmingham Juneteenth – Birmingham

6/17: Anniston Heritage Festival – Anniston

6/17: Juneteenth Festival at the Gardendale Civic Center – Gardendale

6/18: Tuscaloosa Black Heritage Festival – Tuscaloosa

6/18: Juneteenth in the Magic City Festival – Birmingham

6/23-6/24: Liberty Day – Columbiana

6/24: Peach Jam Jubilee – Clanton

6/24: CahaBAZAAR Vendor Market – Birmingham

6/30-7/2: Independence Celebration in Cordova at Indian Heat Cotton Mills – Cordova

July

7/1: Cordova Independence Celebration – Cordova

7/2: Fire on the Water – Pelham

7/3: Independence Day Blast – Leeds

7/4: Thunder on the Mountain – Birmingham

7/4: Independence Day Celebration at American Village – Montevallo

7/4: Smith Lake Park Fireworks and Music Festival – Cullman

7/8: J2A Cultural Arts Street Festival – Birmingham

7/20-7/22: Rock the South – Cullman

August

8/4-8/5: Clay County Yellow-Meated Watermelon Festival – Ashland

8/5: Weiss Lake Music Festival – Centre

8/12: Fultondale CityFEST – Fultondale

8/19: Mitchell’s Place Dragon Boat Race and Festival – Birmingham

8/19: Homewood’s Block Party – Homewood

8/26-8/27: Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival – Birmingham

8/26-8/27: Black Belt Folk Roots Festival – Eutaw