Here’s a list of North Alabama locations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

There are several Tennessee Valley locations that have been offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that is currently being put on hold.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a “pause” in administering the vaccine Tuesday while reports of potentially deadly blood clots were investigated.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recommendation was being made out of an abundance of caution.

In North Alabama, the following providers still had stock of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

Chase Pharmacy in Huntsville

Crossville Discount Drugs

Dr. Harry Kuberg at 15225 Hwy. 43 Ste. F in Russellville

Douglas Discount Pharmacy in Horton

Florence Endocrine Clinic at 153 Ana Dr. in Florence

Foodland Discount Pharmacy at 313 Sand Mountain Dr. in Albertville

Franklin County Health Department in Russellville

Fyffe Pharmacy

Hometown Pharmacy at 609 Gandy St. NE in Russellville

Johnson Pharmacy in Cedar Bluff

Jones Drug in Ardmore

Kidz Planet Urgent Care in Decatur

Mainstreet Family Care in Arab

Marshall Primary Care in Arab

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 2006 Danville Road SW Ste. C in Decatur

Medplus Inc. at 2908 Mall Road in Florence

Quality Discount Drugs in Eva

Sparkman HealthMart Pharmacy

Star Market in Huntsville (Five Points)

Payless Pharmacy Express at 2122 Danville Road SW in Decatur

Pill Box Pharmacy in Albertville

Rainsville Drugs

Scottsboro Family Pharmacy

Sorter’s Pharmacy in Guntersville

Trinity Discount Drugs at 1380 Old Hwy. 24 in Trinity

Village Discount Drugs at 1001 Avalon Ave. in Muscle Shoals

Walgreens at 3997 University Dr. NW in Huntsville

Walgreens at 3500 Mastin Lake Road NE in Huntsville

Walgreens at 1718 Beltline Road in Decatur

Walgreens at 1127 6th Ave. SE in Decatur

Walgreens at 2602 Florence Blvd. in Florence

Walgreens at 1613 Glenn Blvd. SW in Fort Payne

Kroger at 7090 University Dr. NW in Huntsville

Walmart on Jordan Lane SW in Huntsville

Sam’s Club at 2335 National Blvd. in Huntsville

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered, most with no side effects or complications.