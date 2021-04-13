Here’s a list of North Alabama locations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

There are several Tennessee Valley locations that have been offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that is currently being put on hold.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a “pause” in administering the vaccine Tuesday while reports of potentially deadly blood clots were investigated.
The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recommendation was being made out of an abundance of caution.
In North Alabama, the following providers still had stock of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:
- Chase Pharmacy in Huntsville
- Crossville Discount Drugs
- Dr. Harry Kuberg at 15225 Hwy. 43 Ste. F in Russellville
- Douglas Discount Pharmacy in Horton
- Florence Endocrine Clinic at 153 Ana Dr. in Florence
- Foodland Discount Pharmacy at 313 Sand Mountain Dr. in Albertville
- Franklin County Health Department in Russellville
- Fyffe Pharmacy
- Hometown Pharmacy at 609 Gandy St. NE in Russellville
- Johnson Pharmacy in Cedar Bluff
- Jones Drug in Ardmore
- Kidz Planet Urgent Care in Decatur
- Mainstreet Family Care in Arab
- Marshall Primary Care in Arab
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 2006 Danville Road SW Ste. C in Decatur
- Medplus Inc. at 2908 Mall Road in Florence
- Quality Discount Drugs in Eva
- Sparkman HealthMart Pharmacy
- Star Market in Huntsville (Five Points)
- Payless Pharmacy Express at 2122 Danville Road SW in Decatur
- Pill Box Pharmacy in Albertville
- Rainsville Drugs
- Scottsboro Family Pharmacy
- Sorter’s Pharmacy in Guntersville
- Trinity Discount Drugs at 1380 Old Hwy. 24 in Trinity
- Village Discount Drugs at 1001 Avalon Ave. in Muscle Shoals
- Walgreens at 3997 University Dr. NW in Huntsville
- Walgreens at 3500 Mastin Lake Road NE in Huntsville
- Walgreens at 1718 Beltline Road in Decatur
- Walgreens at 1127 6th Ave. SE in Decatur
- Walgreens at 2602 Florence Blvd. in Florence
- Walgreens at 1613 Glenn Blvd. SW in Fort Payne
- Kroger at 7090 University Dr. NW in Huntsville
- Walmart on Jordan Lane SW in Huntsville
- Sam’s Club at 2335 National Blvd. in Huntsville
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered, most with no side effects or complications.