Here are the victims of the Florida building collapse

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

SURFSIDE, Florida (NewsNation Now) — Rescue crews are continuing their search for more survivors and victims in the ruins of a collapsed Miami-area beachfront condominium building.

Almost half of the building’s 130 units collapsed on June 24, ripping apart walls and leaving the still-standing part of the building exposed, in what resembled a giant dollhouse.

Rescuers are using bucket brigades and heavy machinery among unstable piles of concrete, twisted steel and the remnants of dozens of households. Firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts using radar and sonar devices have been working tirelessly in their efforts to find survivors and victims among the rubble.

Investigators have not concluded what caused nearly half of the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South condo to crumple as residents slept.

As of July 4, 24 people have been confirmed killed in the disaster, which could rank as the deadliest accidental structural failure in U.S. history. More than 120 others are still missing and believed to be trapped in the rubble. Some victims have not yet been identified.

Here is a list of the victims as confirmed by the Miami-Dade police:

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Antonio Lozano, 83

Gladys Lozano, 79

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Luis Bermudez, 26

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Anna Ortiz, 46

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Frank Kleiman, 55

Michael David Altman, 50

Hilda Noriega, 92

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Bonnie Epstein, 56

Claudio Bonnefoy, 85

Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69

(Name withheld), 7

Graciela Cattarossi, 48

Gonzalo Torre, 81

David Epstein, 58

Additional information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.