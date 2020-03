Here are some COVID-19 testing sites in Jackson and DeKalb counties

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Several locations will be open this week for people to get tested for COVID-19, Jackson County health officials said.

Below is a list of sites:

Scottsboro Junior High School on Heroes Drive – Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday A physician order and appointment are required for screening at this site



Scottsboro High School – Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4-5 No physician order or appointment required

North Sand Mountain Health Center – 29810 Alabama Hwy 71, Bryant – Monday – Thursday 1:00pm – 6:00pm Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm; 256-597-2135

Section Health Center – 60 Main Street North, Section – Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm ; 256-228-3471

Scottsboro Health Center – 70 Freedom Drive, Scottsboro – Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm; 256-574-5508

Skyline Health Center Monday – 21860 AL Hwy 79, Scottsboro -Friday 1:00pm – 4:30pm; 256-587-3050

Fyffe Health Center – 34617 AL Hwy 75, Fyffe – Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm; 256-623-5242

Woodville Health Center – 13624 County Road 8, Woodville Monday – Friday 1:00pm – 5:00pm; 256-776-5615

Fort Payne Health Center – 3840 Gault Avenue North Fort Payne – Monday – Friday 1:00pm-5:00pm; 256-844-4975