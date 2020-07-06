Here are sample ballots for the upcoming runoff election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office has posted sample ballots for each county in this month’s runoff election.

The election, which was originally scheduled for March 31, was moved to July 14 because of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sample ballots listed below will still have the March 31 date because they were printed before the election was moved, officials said.

Note, Madison County is the only county in north Alabama that has a Democratic runoff.

Colbert – Republican

DeKalb – Republican

Franklin – Republican

Jackson – Republican

Lauderdale – Republican

Lawrence – Republican

Limestone – Republican

Madison – Democrat, Republican

Marshall – Republican

Morgan – Republican

The deadline to register to vote in July’s primary runoff was June 29.

Absentee ballot applications have to be submitted by July 9. The absentee ballots are due back to the absentee election manager’s office by close of business July 13, which is also the last day to postmark an absentee ballot. Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office.

The issue of whether curbside voting will be allowed due to the pandemic is still tied up in federal court. The state has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a federal judge’s ruling that would allow counties to offer curbside voting.