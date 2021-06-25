Henagar to host 39th Annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival

Henagar will host the annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival on Saturday, July 3. (City of Henagar | Facebook.com)

HENAGAR, Ala. — The city of Henagar will host the 39th Annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival on Saturday, July 3.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. with entertainment in the park starting at 11 a.m.

This year’s music lineup will include:

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Steve Kerley and Band

Steve Kerley and Band 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Elisha Tatum and Derek Whisenant

Elisha Tatum and Derek Whisenant 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: The Hindmans

The Hindmans 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: BREAK

BREAK 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Jordan’s Crossing

Jordan’s Crossing 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Dusty Smith

Dusty Smith 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: State Route 71

State Route 71 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Carl Childers Band

A cornhole tournament will be held at 3 p.m. at the Henagar Public Library. Additionally, the festival will feature food, craft, and game vendors. The night will conclude with a fireworks show.