Henagar to host 39th Annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival

by: Zach Hester

Posted:

Henagar will host the annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival on Saturday, July 3. (City of Henagar | Facebook.com)

HENAGAR, Ala. — The city of Henagar will host the 39th Annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival on Saturday, July 3.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. with entertainment in the park starting at 11 a.m.

This year’s music lineup will include:

  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Steve Kerley and Band
  • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Elisha Tatum and Derek Whisenant
  • 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: The Hindmans
  • 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: BREAK
  • 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Jordan’s Crossing
  • 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Dusty Smith
  • 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: State Route 71
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Carl Childers Band

A cornhole tournament will be held at 3 p.m. at the Henagar Public Library. Additionally, the festival will feature food, craft, and game vendors. The night will conclude with a fireworks show.

