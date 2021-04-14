Henagar man arrested after standoff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A Henagar man is facing multiple charges after a brief standoff Tuesday in DeKalb County.

Alton Scott Durham, 43, was arrested at a home on Hulsey Road Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Durham barricaded himself in the home when authorities showed up with a search warrant following allegations of kidnapping, domestic violence and theft. DeKalb County investigators, Henagar police and the FBI were involved, the sheriff’s office said.

Durham was taken into custody and charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence, second-degree kidnapping and second-degree theft.

Durham was jailed on bonds totaling $150,000.