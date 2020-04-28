Henagar food truck owner serves those in need

HENAGAR, Ala. – Times are tough for many during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

But one man is hoping to make things a little easier for folks in Dekalb County.

“I am blessed with cooking. It’s a gift from God,” joked Mark Young.

Young owns a food truck and is using it to serve hot meals twice a week.

The meals are free to anyone who needs one.

“It really touches my heart to know that there’s people out there that still cares. It means a lot,” said Ider resident and food truck customer Bobby Underwood.

Young started running his food truck in mid-March of 2020. It was just in time to help those strapped for food money during the coronavirus crisis.

“They’re struggling. I get people messaging me every day, saying mark can we come get something to eat. A lot of them hadn’t got their unemployment. A lot of them hadn’t got their stimulus checks around here,” explained Young.

“During this crisis times get hard and everything and everybody have food to eat because they’re not getting to work and stuff,” said Underwood.

Young told WHNT News 19 that you never know what someone else is going through. That’s why the truck operates on donations and money from his own pocket.

“Before you can be the hands and feet of Jesus, you have to have the heart of Jesus. Love don’t have no measures, no boundaries,” said Young with a smile.

The food truck serves up more than 1,000 meals a week.

Young said he plans to keep feeding those in need for as long as he can and well after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The truck will be moved to Young’s home in May, so the food will stay warmer and it will be easier for his workers to transport the food in and out of the kitchen.

It will also allow for drive-through pick-up.