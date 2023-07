HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — A multiple-vehicle accident near Harvest left six people injured, according to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster.

Webster said the multiple-vehicle accident occurred near the intersection of Jeff Road and Ford Chapel Road, and the call came in at 9:31 p.m.

HEMSI treated six patients, Webster said. He added that two were adults and the other four were of various ages, but under 18 years old. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.