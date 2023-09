MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say one person is in ‘serious but stable’ condition after a wreck at Old Madison Pike and Miller Boulevard.

According to HEMSI’s Don Webster, they received the call about the wreck at 4:32 p.m.

Webster says one patient was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition, and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.