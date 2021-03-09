HEMSI field paramedics share the emotional toll of the pandemic one year later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Paramedics have been on the frontline of the pandemic since day one.

Every call they go on, they could be walking blindfolded into a battle. The added risks that are now associated with their everyday job not only impact them, but their family too.

HEMSI Field Paramedic John Pigg said it’s just another stressor of the job.

“My wife, of course she doesn’t work in health care but her job requires her to be there of course and if I’m home quarantined then she has to be home quarantined,” said Pigg.

For HEMSI Field Paramedic Jean Humphrey, she’s adjusted as time went on during pandemic.

“At the beginning it was really, really hard, but you kind of just adapt to it,” said Humphrey.

One year later, we know more about COVID-19 than we did, but for people on the front lines it really hasn’t gotten easier.

“It took a toll,” Pigg said. “I’m not going to lie about that, it made you really think about what you’re doing in your career, but I love what I do and taking care of people and that’s what I’ve been called to do and I will always do it.”

Humphrey said it took everyone a while to realize the severity of the virus, but once she realized, there was no going back.

“Until we really saw people start dying from it I don’t think anybody really took it as serious as we should of initially, and then we realized that this is staying, people are dying,” she said. “When you run that first call, when you realize that this person has actually died from COVID-19, it makes it extremely real for you; this is a big deal and we need to take it more serious.”

Over the year, medical advice, procedures, and protocol have evolved. Humphrey and Pigg explained that the biggest change they’ve had to deal with is the use of personal protective equipment.

“That has been one of the biggest challenges, remembering to wear your PPE and taking care of yourself before we can take care of others, because we’re no good to our patients if we’re sick,” Pigg said.

It’s not only remembering to wear the protection; it’s the physical toll of the duties they perform while wearing it.

“It is exhausting and it is extremely hot, especially if you have to do compressions on anybody. You’re just dripping with sweat,” Humphrey said. “You take it off and it looks like you just got out of the shower, it’s just miserable, it’s hard to breathe. Obviously we have to do it for protection but it’s really miserable.”

When responding to 911 calls, paramedics rely on honesty from patients. Dispatch will ask them a series of questions over the phone to determine if a patient has been exposed to the virus or has symptoms.

Pigg said sometimes people don’t give all the symptoms to 911 dispatchers and paramedics walk into the situation blind, wearing less PPE.

“It’s extremely important, literally life or death, this could be a situation where you’re infecting me, that could affect my family, and you’re infecting the other health care workers at the hospital,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey explained that it’s simple: just be honest. In the end, it helps to protect everyone involved.

“It’s just as simple as tell us if you have somebody in your family who has had an exposure. Your care or treatment isn’t going to be any different, it’s going to be the exact same. The only thing that’s going to be different is that I have an extra layer of protection.” she said.

Working on the frontlines has been tough, but Pigg and Humphrey expressed how grateful they are for the support that community members have shown them. Whether it’s showing them gratitude, waving at them at a stop light, or paying for their coffee.