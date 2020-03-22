Help us help your business. Share how your business model has changed

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced a Statewide Public Health Order on March 19, 2020. That order ended all on-premise dining and drinking at all restaurants, bars, brewery, or similar establishment through April 5.

This order is leading to many changes in business models for many.

