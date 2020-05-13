Help the WHNT traffic team with the “Waze” app

(WHNT) – Roads are constantly changing in north Alabama and that’s why the WHNT News 19 team needs the community’s help.

WHNT News 19 wants you to download the Waze traffic app. This application helps you get where you need to go and users can report crashes, traffic, construction, and hazards.

Help us, help you by sending construction projects and traffic jam reports.

The app is free to download and if you join our traffic team, we can see your alerts and report them on air.

To join our team just tap the search bar, then click your name at the top. Scroll down to “teams,” then click the “WHNT News 19” logo. When you’re part of our team you can share the traffic, closures, and hazards you see, and we can share them on air.

An important thing to remember is that you don’t want to be on your phone while your driving. You can enable voice commands to use Waze hands-free.

In the app click on the search bar, then click the settings icon on the top left. Click voice and sound, and select how you would like to give commands.

The more people that join our team, the better our traffic reports can be. Every morning from 4:30-7:00 a.m., WHNT will be bringing you real-time traffic updates to help get you where you need to go safely.