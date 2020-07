MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying three suspects in a burglary.

Three men broke into “Fat Boyzzz Fireworks” in Harvest in the early morning hours on Wednesday July, 1. In total, the three stole nearly five thousand dollars worth of fireworks.

The owner of the firework stand says he’s thankful for security footage that can help law enforcement catch these criminals.

Anyone with information to contact the Madison County Investigations division.