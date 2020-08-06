Help Stuff the Bus with school supplies this weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The first day of school for Huntsville-area students is just around the corner and the community is encouraged to help make sure they have the supplies they need for a successful year.

Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to help area students in need. Starting Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9, people can drop off items at Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of Walmart stores.

Participating locations include:

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 9020 Bailey Cove Rd. SE

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2305 Jordan Lane SW

Walmart at 2165 Winchester Rd.

Walmart at 8650 Madison Blvd

Walmart at 8580 Hwy 72 W

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 7140 Wall Triana Highway

“There are some children in our community whose parents will have to make the tough choice

between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance. We anticipate this number will

increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus,” said Captain Christopher Bryant, The Salvation Army Huntsville Corps Officer, in a news release.

For more information on how to get involved with your local Salvation Army, call Bryant at 256-536-5576.