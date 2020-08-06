Help restock Downtown Rescue Mission’s pantry this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The community is invited to help restock the Downtown Rescue Mission‘s pantry during a food drive this weekend.

Engineers Without Borders is hosting the drive on Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. each day.

Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at Entrance Two at the Downtown Rescue Mission located at 1400 Evangel Drive in Huntsville.

The nonprofit serves over 900 free meals a day, according to a news release. Food bags are also available for people in need every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at the security gate in front of the mission.