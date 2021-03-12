Help improve healthcare for yourself, your family, by joining “All of Us”

It’s been nearly three years since the University of Alabama at Birmingham launched the southern network of the All of Us Research Program, a national program spearheaded by the National Institutes of Health to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs.

The ultimate goal is to enable individualized prevention, treatment and care for everyone.

The ambitious program is not a clinical trial. Rather, it aims to enroll one million or more volunteers willing to share their health and lifestyle information, including online surveys and electronic health records.

Volunteers are still needed and anyone interested is encouraged to learn more by visiting joinallofus.org

Signups are also available through joinallofus.org/southern If you decide to join, be sure to select the Huntsville campus as your location.

Some volunteers are asked to visit local partner sites to provide blood and urine samples and to have basic physical measurements taken, such as height and weight. Plans also include genotyping and whole genome sequencing for all 1 million participants who consent to such analysis.

Volunteers can share as little or as much as they’d like, with opportunities to opt out of aspects of the program in which they would prefer not to participate.

The protected data is studied and participants receive periodic updates on their information that’s been gathered.

In a release from UAB, Cora E. Lewis, M.D., chair of the Department of Epidemiology in the School of Public Health and co-PI of the Southern Network, stated, “this could help identify risk factors for certain diseases, connect people to the right clinical studies, discover which treatments work best for different types of peoples and explore how technology can help people take better care of their health.”