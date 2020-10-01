Hello October! What To Expect

2020 is moving along! Only three months left in the year and things continue to change. Cooler temperatures are coming and it won’t be long before scattered frost will be in the forecast. As far as rain, our dry season continues. Historically October is the driest month of the year just ahead of August.

Thanks to a strong cold front and Tropical Storm Beta we ended up with a surplus for the month of September. October can be tricky as well especially with tropical storms still in play. We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks.

Cooler Temperatures Coming

Our temperatures drop fast this month. We average in the upper 70s to start it with upper 60s by Halloween. This year, it will be a cooler early with highs Friday only in the middle 60s. We rebound next week into the middle to upper 70s. To look at the full forecast, click here.

Speaking of frost, this is the month where it comes into play. We always say, “Frost on the pumpkin” for good reason. It’s a possibility closer to Halloween for the Tennessee Valley. Some parts of the northern Cumberland Plateau into the Smokies will get it before that. Here is a look at the average frost dates courtesy of the University of Alabama:

What About Fall Foliage?

It’s that time of year where the leaves are slowly changing. A quick ride through the Smoky Mountains and the higher terrain of the Cumberland Plateau have good color now. Getting into late October and November, we will see the true fall colors.

October 15-22



October 28 – November 5



