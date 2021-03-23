Helen Keller Hospital to administer Pfizer vaccine Wednesday, must have appointment

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Schedule an appointment at Helen Keller Hospital in the Shoals-area for Wednesday, March 24.
According to the hospital, they are prepared to administer over 800 Pfizer vaccinations but you must have an appointment. This is for the first dose of the vaccine.
They will be administering the vaccine at the Northwest Shoals Community College Patriot Center Gym.
You must be eligible for Phase 1 to Phase 1C, according to the hospital.
The hospital will administer the second dose on April 14.