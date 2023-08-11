A Heat Advisory will be in effect for our area on Saturday from Noon until 8 p.m. with the exception of DeKalb and Jackson Counties. Temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values as high as 110 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for Cullman County from Noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday. The warning will be in effect for Marion and Winston Counties until 9 p.m.

The heat index will climb to nearly 111 degrees by Sunday and 108 on Monday. The combination of high heat and humidity will make for dangerous feels-like temperatures over the weekend. Make sure you’re taking your heat precautions like taking frequent breaks, seeking shade and drinking plenty of water. You can also wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

