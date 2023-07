Heat Advisory Thursday, July 20

A Heat Advisory has been issued for part of our area (in orange) from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday. This is due to the excessive heat and humidity building across the area. Temperatures are forecast to climb to the low to mid-90s with heat index values between 100 and 106 degrees.

Heat Impacts

Reduce your time outdoors if you can. If you have to spend time outdoors, take frequent breaks and stay well hydrated. Know the symptoms of heat illness.

The heat will back down a bit as we head into the weekend.