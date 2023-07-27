A Heat Advisory will be in effect from Noon until 7 p.m. Friday for much of the Tennessee Valley (in orange). Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-90s with heat index values around 105 degrees in the afternoon.

Take heat precautions if you have to be outside. Wear loose, light-colored clothing. Drink plenty of water or fluids with electrolytes. Take frequent breaks and find shade. Check on your pets, children and the elderly. Download our Live Alert 19 weather app for hour-by-hour temperatures.