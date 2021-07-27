Heat Advisory For Parts Of the Tennessee Valley Today

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has west Alabama under a *HEAT ADVISORY* from noon until 7pm Tuesday. It will feel like triple digits this afternoon. Everyone needs to use extra caution when spending an extended amount of time outside. This will likely be extended eastward Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is the statement from the National Weather Service:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, and Town Creek
Tue Jul 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the 105 to 107 degree range are
  expected across portions of the advisory area.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL and Lawrence Counties.

* WHEN...From Noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Here are a few heat tips:

  • Drink plenty of water before and during work and exercise.
  • Wear a hat/sunglasses
  • Take breaks
  • Wear light-colored clothes
  • Limited time outside from 11am-6pm

