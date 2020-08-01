Heart of the Valley YMCA reopening more amenities Monday

HUNTSVILLE AND MADISON, Ala. – Friday, Heart of the Valley YMCA announced two amenities would once again be available to members.

Starting Monday, locker rooms and showers will reopen for member use at Hogan Family YMCA in Madison and the Southeast and Downtown facilities in Huntsville.

However, locker use will be limited to encourage social distancing.

As a reminder, members must wear masks while entering and exiting locker rooms and anytime they aren’t in shower or bathroom stalls.

Members also must maintain six feet of distancing between individuals outside of their own household.

Saunas, steam rooms, and whirlpools remain closed in compliance with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s safer at home order.