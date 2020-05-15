Heart of the Valley YMCA provides additional guidelines ahead of Monday’s reopening

Heart of the Valley YMCA will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, May 18.

However, capacity in the facilities will be limited to comply with the latest guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Governor Kay Ivey.

Because of this, members will need to reserve entry into facilities online.

In addition to limited services, members will also be asked to do the following:

Maintain a minimum of six feet distance

Disinfect equipment before and after use

Sanitize hands upon entering and exiting the building

Notify the YMCA if they test positive for COVID-19

Bring their own full water bottle; water fountains aren’t available

Ahead of reopening, Heart of the Valley YMCA has taken several steps to ensure a healthy environment, including:

Installed air purification technology on all HVAC units

Increased fresh, outside air flow into fitness centers

Increased the number of cleaning and disinfecting stations

Installed acrylic sneeze guards for member engagement stations

Ordered foggers to disinfect fitness equipment

Begun replacing all of our manual paper towels, hand sanitizer and soap dispensers with touchless units

Assigned additional staff for cleaning