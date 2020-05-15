Heart of the Valley YMCA provides additional guidelines ahead of Monday’s reopening

Heart of the Valley YMCA will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, May 18.
However, capacity in the facilities will be limited to comply with the latest guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Governor Kay Ivey.
Because of this, members will need to reserve entry into facilities online.
In addition to limited services, members will also be asked to do the following:
- Maintain a minimum of six feet distance
- Disinfect equipment before and after use
- Sanitize hands upon entering and exiting the building
- Notify the YMCA if they test positive for COVID-19
- Bring their own full water bottle; water fountains aren’t available
Ahead of reopening, Heart of the Valley YMCA has taken several steps to ensure a healthy environment, including:
- Installed air purification technology on all HVAC units
- Increased fresh, outside air flow into fitness centers
- Increased the number of cleaning and disinfecting stations
- Installed acrylic sneeze guards for member engagement stations
- Ordered foggers to disinfect fitness equipment
- Begun replacing all of our manual paper towels, hand sanitizer and soap dispensers with touchless units
- Assigned additional staff for cleaning