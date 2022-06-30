MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a wreck in Lacey’s Spring Thursday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a one-vehicle wreck near Lipscomb Circle at Highway 231.

Officials said the male driver may have had a heart attack and a Deputy did use the automated external defibrillator. There is no word at this time on the condition of the man.

The sheriff’s office asks that drivers use caution in the area for the time being as other law enforcement agencies head to the scene.