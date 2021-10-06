Hearings set for 2 Alabama men charged in Capitol riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Police officers hold off rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

MADISON, Ala. – A plea agreement Hearing for Lonnie Coffman and a preliminary hearing for Dillon Herrington will both be held later this month in U.S. District Court.

Lonnie Coffman, 70, of Falkville, will have a virtual plea agreement hearing on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.

Coffman was arrested shortly after the Capitol riot and was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device, which carries a maximum prison term of up to 10 years, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license under D.C. law, which carries a maximum prison term of up to 5 years.

According to federal court documents, Coffman had a handgun, an assault rifle, and several Molotov cocktails in his truck.

Both parties in Coffman’s case reached an agreement to resolve the case before trial, but details of the agreement were not released.

A preliminary hearing for Dillon Colby Herrington has been set for October 22 at 3 p.m. at the U.S. District Court.

Herrington is facing several charges, including assaulting a federal officer, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, engaging in acts of violence on the Capitol grounds, and interfering with law enforcement efforts.

Herrington was arrested in Madison back in June and was later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

According to the criminal complaint against him, surveillance footage shows Herrington trying to strike law enforcement officers using a 4×4 piece of lumber, as well as a metal barricade. Neither object hit any officers, authorities reported.

Herrington was identified when someone recognized him from a series of photos posted by the FBI with the hashtag #MagaLumberjack.

In addition to Coffman and Herrington, eight other people were arrested in Alabama on charges connected to the January 6 riot.