HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Madison County judge set an April 20 preliminary hearing for Juan Laws, who is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Huntsville Police Department officer Garrett Crumby.

Crumby was killed March 28 after responding to a shots fired call at the Governors House Drive apartments. A second HPD officer, Albert Morin, was severely wounded in the same incident. An HPD spokesperson said Saturday Morin continues to recover from his injuries and has been moved from the ICU to a private room.

Laws, 24, has not yet been charged in Morin’s shooting, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s investigation is expected to produce additional charges.

Details of the incident have not been publicly released. The preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on April 20, before Madison County District Judge Linda Coats.