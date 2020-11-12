Healthy school grants awarded to several North Alabama schools

MADISON, Ala. — Health is on the forefront of everyone’s mind, and it is no different in the classroom.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is making an effort to help prevent childhood obesity. Today they gave Horizon Elementary in Madison a $9,000 grant. With this money the school plans to build a rock climbing wall in order to create a fun way for students to get active.

They aren’t the only school that received grant money. Shield of Alabama’s Be Healthy School Grant Program is awarding $266,500 in grants to 27 schools statewide. Blue Cross Blue Shield says the grants will improve the lives of 10,967 students in grades K-6 for the 2020-2021 school year.

Each school is getting up to $10,000. The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs, emphasizing increased exercise, nutrition education and parental involvement during the school year.

Some other schools in North Alabama on the list to receive grant money include Stevenson Elementary in Jackson County, Sacred Heart School in Cullman and Henagar Junior High in DeKalb County.

To learn how to apply for a grant, visit their website here.