HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County health officials will host a clinic for back-to-school shots for two weeks ahead of the fall semester.

According to the Madison County Health Department, the clinic will be held at their offices located at 301 Max Luther Drive in Huntsville. The clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from July 18 through August 2.

To see a list of required vaccinations for school attendance in the State of Alabama, visit adph.org.

In addition to the required vaccinations, COVID-19 shots for those ages 5 and up will be available.

“[The] COVID-19 vaccine is not a required vaccine to obtain a certificate of immunization (COI) for school entry,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). “The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends that parents follow the guidance of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for childhood vaccines.”

As far as masking in schools ahead of the fall semester, Dr. Landers said ADPH recommends that people follow the guidelines for their respective COVID-19 community level. See your county’s community level here.