Health officials remind public to be careful using chemicals against COVID-19

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reminding people if they plan to use chemicals to kill the novel coronavirus, they should do it safely.

ADPH said Wednesday that 1 in 3 adults responding to a CDC survey used chemicals or disinfectants unsafely while trying to protect their homes. About 25 percent of the people surveyed reported adverse health effects like nose, skin or eye irritation, breathing problems and nausea.

According to health officials, cleaning with soap and water will decrease the amount of the virus on surfaces and objects. If using an EPA-approved disinfectant is not possible, CDC recommends alternative disinfectants, such as a third of a cup of bleach in a gallon of water or a solution that’s 70 percent alcohol.

Health officials recommended people read and follow label instructions, wear protection while using some cleaning products, make sure there’s enough ventilation and wash hands after using cleaning products.

They warned people not to use bleach to wash any foods, do not ingest any cleaners, and do not mix bleach solutions with vinegar or ammonia. Mixing them could generate gases that could result in lung damage.

For more information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.