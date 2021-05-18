Health officials express concern over masking policies

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask, unless they are in certain places.

Just over 27 percent of Alabamians are fully vaccinated. But if you went out over the weekend, it may have seemed more than that have already ditched their masks in public. And many health officials say it’s a little too soon to drop masks.

“I agree with caution, especially in the state of Alabama, because we do not have as highly vaccinated a population as possible,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “I also agree that we must remind people that they have to take the mitigation standards if vaccinated.”

Landers said the latest CDC guidelines are clear: If you’re fully vaccinated, you can stop wearing a mask in certain public places. But if you’re not, keep your face covered until you get the shot.

The CDC’s website still lists health care facilities, public transportation and correctional facilities as just some of the places you still must mask. Landers said that’s because they’re where you’ll find more at-risk people, as well as people who will need to be in good health in case of another wave.

“We still have to remember that our health care providers are a vital part of our infrastructure, and they absolutely have to be protected and have to be functional to carry out their activities,” Landers said.

ADPH would like to see 60 to 80 percent of Alabamians vaccinated before encouraging no masks for everyone.

Landers said her main concern is for people who don’t wear masks and are not vaccinated, because they’re still at risk of getting the disease and spreading it to others.