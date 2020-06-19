Health officials cite some Madison County businesses for mask violations

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Some Madison County restaurants have been targeted by health officials for improper masking of employees.

State health records show four restaurants have been cited this month for employees not wearing masks to protect customers against COVID-19.

Tailgaters, located at 2190 Winchester Road in Huntsville, was the most recent. Inspectors at the restaurant June 16 found the violation, according to state health records.

Tailgaters owner Randy Helton said his business was written up when a bartender came out of a back room without her mask on while health officials were there. Helton said he provided them with a plan of action to make sure it didn’t happen again, and the restaurant remained open.

Other businesses in the area have also been cited. The ADPH website indicated Subway on Highway 72 in Gurley had the same violation June 11. Earlier in the month, two other Madison County businesses had the same violation. Perfect Timing Bar and Grill in Owens Cross Roads was cited June 5, and West End Grill in Huntsville was cited June 2.

A list of Alabama businesses that were closed over violations in the last 90 days can be found here.

The ADPH website says in most cases where there’s a violation, businesses are able to correct the issue and reopen within a few hours.