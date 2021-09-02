Health experts worry about Post-Labor Day COVID-19 spike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow steadily statewide, there’s increasing concern among Alabama’s medical community that the Labor Day holiday could potentially lead to a surge upon a surge.

In north Alabama, more than 400 people are now hospitalized for COVID-19 across the Huntsville Hospital Health System. That number sat at 185 patients just one month ago.

Meanwhile, at UAB Hospital, doctors say the influx of COVID-19 patients continues to stretch their resources thin.

Experts are urging people to mask up, get vaccinated and practice social distancing over the holiday weekend.

“You know it really could make a difference for us looking on down the road. After previous holiday bumps we’ve seen spikes in cases and I would like for that to not be the case after Labor Day. Maybe this is the one we can get through it without seeing a post-holiday bump,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger of UAB Hospital.

Nafziger said they won’t have a good sense of how Labor Day has impacted the state’s COVID-19 case numbers until around 10 days after the holiday.

