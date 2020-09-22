Health experts urge Americans to get flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Infectious disease experts are urging Americans to get a flu shot this year in order to avoid a potential ‘twindemic’.

Doctors are concerned that if the United States experiences a bad flu season, the additional patients needing hospitalization, when combined with those already being treated for COVID-19, could overwhelm many hospitals.

Health experts say that current COVID-19 preventative practices like social distancing and mask-wearing could help minimize the spread of the flu, but they say taking the flu shot will still be crucial. According to the CDC, less than half of American adults received a flu shot last year.

News 19 will have more on health experts’ advice on avoiding a ‘twindemic’ coming up on News 19 at 9 on North Alabama’s CW and News 19 at 10.

