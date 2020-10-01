Health Department hosting drive-thru flu shot clinic Oct. 6 in Marshall County

Both the pharmacist and customer are unrecognizable as a pharmacist wears a lab coat and medical gloves to place a bandaid on a customer’s arm after a flu shot. This is a closeup of only arms and hands.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Health Department announced they will provide flu shots at a drive-thru clinic on October 6, 2020.

Organizers say the event will be held on the grounds of the Marshall Technical School located at 12312 US Hwy 431 in Guntersville.

Flu shots will be administered by Health Department Nurses on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 AM until 3 PM or until the vaccine supply is exhausted.

The flu vaccination will be given to individuals, families, and groups as they sit in their cars.

People ages 6 months and older can get a flu shot for $5. The shot will be provided free to people who present their BCBS, Medicare, or Medicaid cards.

Spanish speaking people are encouraged to come and Spanish speaking personnel will be onsite to assist.

Partners in the clinic are the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, Marshall County Health Department, Alabama Department of Public Health, Marshall Technical School, Guntersville Police Department, Guntersville Fire Rescue, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and Marshall Medical Centers