Health department holding drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — COVID-19 vaccines will be given to people at DeKalb County vaccine clinic on a first-come, first-served basis Jan. 19.

Healthcare workers, public safety and people age 75 and older are the only ones eligible for the vaccine, which will be administered at the Northeast Agribusiness Center in Rainsville.

According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the clinic will start at 7 a.m. and go until all vaccines have been administered. The clinic will be barricaded and law enforcement will turn anyone away who shows up early, according to the EMA.