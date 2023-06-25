JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sunday morning wreck in Jackson County has killed one man and injured multiple others, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA says around 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a 2016 Toyota Corolla and a 2013 Ford-150 collided head-on while driving on U.S. 72 approximately two miles east of Gurley.

Bobby J. Stewart, 64 of Blythewood, S.C., was fatally injured in the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to ALEA.

A spokesperson with ALEA says, Arcelio Diaz, 32, Lucero Martinez, 32, Erica Valesquez, 31, David Valesquez, 3, and a 15-year-old were in the Ford-150 and all were injured in the wreck. They were all taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the wreck is not known as ALEA continues to investigate.