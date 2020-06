HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mike Corbett confirms he resigned as head coach of UAH Hockey.

According to Corbett, Assistant Coach Lance West, Director of Operations Ryan McRae, and Equipment Manager Damon Wheeler will stay with the team.

There is expected to be an announcement later today.

