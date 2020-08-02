He promised his friend he’d split the cash if he won the lottery. He’s doing just that with his $22 million jackpot

(CNN) — Years ago, Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeney made a pact: if either of them ever won the lottery, they’d split the winnings. Then they shook on it.

Twenty eight years later, Cook kept his word.

The Elk Mound, Wisconsin, man won a whopping $22 million playing the Powerball.

And true to his word, he reached out to his old fishing buddy Feeney.

“Are you jerking my bobber?” an incredulous Feeney asked, according to a Wisconsin Lottery office release Thursday.

The two friends had been buying tickets every week and were stunned their luck finally came around.

After reality set in, Cook did what any hard-working American would do : he quit his job!

He’s now enjoying the retired life alongside Feeney, a retired firefighter.

The pair chose the cash option of $16.7 million, which means they each took home about $5.7 million after taxes.

So, what big plans are these two friends hatching now? The answer is simple: Spend more time together.

The longtime friends and their wives took a road trip some time ago, and they plan to do it again.

But this time, instead of a Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible, they’ll be rolling out in something more stylish.