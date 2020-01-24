'He has his whole life ahead of him': Ohio mom pleads for kidney donor to save son's life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) - An Ohio mother is pleading for a kidney donor to come forward to help save her son’s life.

Eleven-year-old Skyler Gordon, of Akron, suffers from focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a genetic kidney disease.

“September of 2018 is when this all started. Skyler had suffered from migraines for years,” said Julianne Stadelman, the sixth grader's mother.

Skyler also had high blood pressure so they went to see his pediatrician.

“When he had the blood work done, the doctor’s office immediately called us and said get him to the emergency room right away,” said Stadelman.

There, doctors diagnosed Skyler with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

“He was getting worse. His kidneys weren’t functioning. I’m not sure where he is at this point but at that time, it was 20%,” said Stadelman.

Skyler is now waiting on a kidney transplant. He is restricted to where he goes and what he eats.

“I’m not allowed to eat sushi or bananas. And I miss those two because they are my favorite meals,” said Skyler.

Until he gets his new kidneys, Skyler is on dialysis every night.

His room has been transformed into a medical facility.

Skyler still goes to school but is often isolated from others due to the risk of infections.

“It’s hard for me to ask people to give me one of their kidneys for my kid. But he’s only 11. He has his whole life ahead of him. He didn’t ask for this, we didn’t ask for this,” said Stadelman.

Skyler needs a Type O donor. If you would like to be a living donor, you can contact Cincinnati Children’s Hospital at (513) 636-7201.