HBCUs host virtual college fair Wednesday and Thursday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The college prep service College Board says it’s inviting any student and parent to learn more about attending HBCUs next school year in a virtual event Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Wednesday night’s virtual college tour features representatives from eight of the more prestigious Historically Black Colleges in the south, including Alabama A&M University.

After a year of decreases in college application rates for many demographics, surveys show historically Black schools had newfound interest.

This is College Board’s first of the virtual college fairs geared toward minority students this spring after reportedly bringing in 17 thousand kids and parents this past fall to learn about what HBCUs have to offer.

Any student or parent can join in and interact with the admissions representatives, according to the announcement.

HBCUs have garnered more attention in the last year because of social justice movements, including attracting high profile student athletes to choose them over major NCAA programs.

Wednesday’s event is part of College Board’s ‘Real Talk’ series, kicking off at 6 p.m. featuring Alabama A&M followed by others including Howard University and Hampton University.

And all grade levels and academic levels are welcome both days.