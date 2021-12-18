Hazmat crews pull truck out of creek in rural Madison County

CENTRAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s Hazardous Materials Team responded to a pickup truck that overturned into a Madison County creek on Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, the team responded to an accident where a truck carrying a 50-pound diesel tank overturned and went into a creek.

The crash was on Dug Hill Road in the Central community.

Credit: Huntsville Fire and Rescue

Once the truck was towed out of the creek, hazmat crews were able to release ‘booms’ and absorbent materials to soak up the spilled fuel.

Central Volunteer Fire Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad and HEMSI assisted the team with the incident.

The team was dispatched again early Saturday morning to an overturned semi-truck on Winchester Road that also spilled fuel on the roadway.