HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A liquid propane heater caused a house fire Thursday night, according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials.

Officials said the residents of the home on South Plymouth Road had no electricity and were using a liquid propane heater to keep warm.

Huntsville Fire said they put out the fire but the tank was still leaking so the hazmat team was called in to clean up the leak.

No injuries were reported.